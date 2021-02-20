B.C. health officials call for culturally safe vaccination plan for Métis residents

Health officials in British Columbia say there will be hiccups in the vaccine rollout, but they're trying to make the process as safe as possible for the province's Indigenous residents.



Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told the annual general meeting of Métis Nation British Columbia that officials want all the pieces in place before announcing the locations of and access plans for 172 vaccination clinics.



She says there will be some chaos and asks people to be patient with the process, which is expected to start in the middle of March.



Dr. Daniele Behn Smith, the deputy provincial health officer for Indigenous Health, says it would be inconceivable that there wouldn't be hiccups and bumps in the rollout.



She says the government has been working hard to ensure that Métis people feel seen during the vaccination process, especially in light of a report released last year that found widespread Indigenous racism in B.C.'s health system.



Behn Smith says Métis people will be eligible for vaccinations starting 15 years younger than the rest of the population, meaning they can get their shot at 65 when 80-year-old residents are being called.