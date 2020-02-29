B.C. health officials announce province's 8th case of coronavirus

Health officials in B.C. have announced the province's 8th case of coronavirus, a woman visiting the province from Tehran, Iran.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke to media on Saturday morning from Vancouver and said the woman is in her 60s and had been visiting family in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Henry says she arrived earlier this week and that her illness is mild.

"Vancouver Coastal Health is actively investigating," said Henry. "Close contacts have been identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are now in isolation for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms."

On Monday, the province's seventh case of COVID-19 was confirmed after a man in his 40s tested positive for the virus in the Fraser Health region.

Henry said the first four cases in B.C. have recovered and been allowed out of isolation. Most of their contacts have also been allowed out of isolation.

No one else connected to the four cases developed the virus themselves, said Henry

"That's very good news."

There have been no deaths associated with the disease in B.C.

Death in U.S.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Washington state health officials said one person has died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. They said this was the first person to die from disease in the U.S.

The latest information from the World Health Organization says the virus has been detected in 51 countries.

There are more 83,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,800 deaths worldwide.