After hearing that health-care workers are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, Vancouver dentist Patrick Wu says he and other volunteers started collecting face masks and other supplies to donate to local hospitals.

But while he agrees health-care workers have the most urgent need for masks, Wu also makes sure to wear one when he is in a public space.

Wu, who was born in Taiwan and grew up in Vancouver, says people in other Asian countries also do the same.

"During this pandemic, we're all fearful of the airborne disease, so [we believe] wearing a mask gives us some protection," he said.

Vancouver dentist Patrick Wu and a group of volunteers donate medical supplies to St. Paul’s hospital and Vancouver General Hospital. (Patrick Wu)

Masks won't make a difference unless you are ill: Henry

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases soar, B.C. health officials are facing questions about whether a wider use of face masks could curb the spread.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's recommendation for the general public has been consistent with advice given by the Word Health Organization, the government of Canada and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam: unless you are exhibiting symptoms, you don't need to wear a face mask.

"We look at some of the evidence about broad wearing of masks and it doesn't seem to make a difference in terms of people who don't have symptoms wearing it out in public," Henry said.

"It probably doesn't protect you."

At the same time, Henry says face masks are needed to protect health-care workers who face dwindling supply as they continue to look after patients.

This raises the question: if face masks can protect health-care workers, why wouldn't the general public also benefit from wearing the same masks?

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains modelling for COVID-19 in the province on March 27, 2020. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Lack of consensus

There is currently no global consensus on whether a widespread use of face masks would slow down the spread of COVID-19.

But European countries like Austria and Czech Republic are now making it mandatory to wear masks. And the practice is common in several East Asian countries that have seen some success in keeping transmission low.

Benjamin Cowling, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, says there is evidence that face masks are just as effective as hand hygiene in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses.

And while physical distancing appears to be most effective in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, "it would make sense that if everybody was wearing face masks, there would be less chance of transmission to occur than if people are not wearing masks," Cowling said.

"There is definite recognition that some infected persons have been able to spread infection before their symptoms appear. So if everybody wears a face mask, it also reduces the chance that if you're infected, you're going to spread infection to other people."

Reserving limited supply

Dr. Bonnie Henry maintains that B.C.'s limited supply of masks should be for health-care workers.

She also warned that wearing a mask improperly could lead people to fiddle with it and contaminate it.

That message puzzles Heidi Tworek, a University of British Columbia assistant professor who specializes in public health communication.

"People weren't that effective at hand washing, but we haven't given up on it and we're really trying to educate people on how to do it better in a whole host of different ways," she said.

"I find myself a bit mystified about the mask-wearing etiquette being a reason for why we shouldn't use them. If we have scientific evidence that they don't work, then that's a different story."