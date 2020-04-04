B.C. health minister promises enforcement to make sure drivers don't abuse free hospital parking

Health Minister Adrian Dix says B.C. will step up enforcement to make sure parking is available for health-care workers and patients now that it's been made free at hospitals across the province.

He said there are particular concerns about people taking advantage of parking lots at New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital, which is next to a SkyTrain station, and St. Paul's Hospital, which is in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

"It's unacceptable if people are misusing parking that's been made available," Dix said Friday.

"There is going to be enforcement taken for people who misuse parking, because we need that parking to be available for the staff at the hospital and for patients at the hospital."

As of April 1, parking at all hospitals and health authority-operated sites is free.

Dix said the move was meant to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection from shared parking machines, and to encourage physical distancing.

On Friday, Dix acknowledged that parking fees at hospitals have been an ongoing issue during his term as health minister — long before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the province.

"I think it's fair to say I've learned more about parking than many other things in my life," he joked.