B.C. health-care workers grapple with conflicting messages amid pandemic

Health-care workers are grappling with conflicting messages when it comes to whether or not they should be working if they've recently returned to Canada after travelling.

Health staff have reached out to CBC News concerned for patient safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, noting that there are workers circulating through the health-care system who have been told not to quarantine, despite having arrived back in Canada over the last week.

"I'm worried that we're spreading it, because our workers are not self-isolating, they're going into homes," said a concerned nurse in the Fraser Health region who works in home support. The nurse asked not to be identified fearing repercussions from her employer.

The worker said staff across the health authority had been told they are exempt from the two-week travel quarantine, unless they are showing symptoms.

The province has ordered all workers to self-quarantine for two weeks if they were recently abroad, although exceptions can be made for essential health workers who are "critical" to patient care.

"It is not just a blanket exemption, go into work, you're fine," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at her daily conference on Wednesday.

Henry emphasized that staff should only be called in from a quarantine if there aren't enough workers on hand to carry out a crucial function.

"If we're in a hospital, for example, if there's a single surgeon who does a certain thing, and that person is on isolation, there are protocols that they can come to work," she noted.

Nurses are concerned that staff aren't being asked to self-isolate despite having recently returned from abroad. (David Blomme/NSHA)

Health workers are essential: Fraser Health

Henry's message that there are no "blanket exemptions" for health workers is seemingly at odds with claims made by Fraser Health's chief medical officer Dr. Martin Lavoie on Friday.

He was asked whether there were any non-essential employees under the health authority that were still coming to work, even after arriving from abroad over the past few days.

"We have exemptions, exemptions are for essential workers, and health care workers are essential workers," Lavoie responded.

"At the moment, the health system needs all the staff that we have to maintain it, so that's what they're considered essential workers."

Lavoie said health workers who returned from travel and aren't showing symptoms would be working, and are asked to self-quarantine when they are off-shift. They also take precautions on the job, practicing social distancing and only performing their core duties.

Nurses union asks for clarity

The B.C. Nurses Union says workers have been struggling with conflicting messages from health authorities and the province since officials began ordering quarantines and travel restrictions.

"This is causing distress for the nurses, confusion in the health-care systems, there are nurses being criticized for returning from vacation and returning to work, they're only following orders, they're also morally distressed about this" said BCNU president Christine Sorensen.

Sorenson said she's happy Henry clarified the province's position on health workers earlier this week. The BCNU says it's working with health authorities to determine which nurses can return to work on a case-by-case basis.

"The fourteen-day window will go quickly, and then all nurses will be eligible to work in the health care system ... because we'll need every person working in health care if we're not able to flatten the curve," she added.

