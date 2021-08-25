As B.C. endures a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some health-care workers want out.

A recent internal survey by the Hospital Employees Union — which has 50,000 members working in health care — found that one in four, or about 12,500, are considering quitting within the next two years as a direct result of the pandemic.

Union spokesperson Mike Old says if this happens the province will have to grapple with the increased strain on the health-care system.

"While working in health care has always been pretty stressful … there were some significant staffing challenges throughout the system even before the pandemic hit, but there's really no question [that] the pandemic has really compounded some of those issues," Old said.

According to the survey, 60 per cent of union members say the pandemic has increased burnout, anxiety and fatigue as well as impacting their mental health. Two thirds of respondents say their workload has increased during the course of the pandemic.

"Health-care workers really are at the end of their ropes right now," said Old.

It is not just hospital workers that are struggling either. Some nurses in the B.C. Interior, overwhelmed by the twin emergencies of persistent wildfires and rising COVID-19 cases, are leaving their jobs.

The HEU has workers in a wide variety of health-care sectors, including hospital cleaners, care aides, lab technicians, licensed practical nurses and pharmacy and X-ray technicians.

Old says a number of those in long-term care and assisted-living struggled after the province brought in rules forbidding employees from working at multiple facilities, resulting in an increased workload, which, he says, was a necessary but difficult policy.

"We strongly supported it, but it does have some consequences."

Old says there have been good pandemic initiatives to attract new health-care workers, like the Health Career Access Program, which was used to recruit and provide training for health-care support workers.

However, he says, most people taking part in the program are already working in hospitals to some degree, often in food or custodial services.

Old says he worries that post-pandemic, recruiting initiatives will slow which may keep workers in a cycle of understaffing and burnout.

"It's just so important that they find some relief in the future."