B.C. Greens call for regulation of private mental health and addiction treatment facilities

The B.C. Green Party is calling on the provincial government to regulate privately-run mental health and addiction treatment facilities to make them more accessible and effective.

Right now, there are more than 40 licensed mental health and addiction treatment centres in B.C., delivered by non-profit organizations, private businesses and health authorities, according to the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use.

In a statement, Green Party MLA Adam Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, said both public and private facilities are "failing thousands of British Columbians."

"We have heard terrible stories from families of how the private facilities are the Wild West of care," Olsen said.

"They're without government oversight, without standards of care, and can charge up to hundreds of thousands of dollars for treatment."

Olsen said private treatment can cost families and individuals tens of thousands of dollars and often have hidden or surprise costs associated with treatment.

"Sadly, most of the time, people leave these centres and go straight back to drugs or alcohol. Then weeks later, people are back in these facilities and being charged thousands more."

Meanwhile, he said, publicly-run facilities have long wait times, and those in dire need of immediate care are forced to turn to private care.

During question period on Tuesday, Jennifer Whiteside, the minister of mental health and addictions, addressed Olsen's concerns, blaming the previous government for 'deregulating' recovery.

She said the province has brought in some regulatory standards, including increased per diems and increasing the number of officers within health authorities responsible for inspecting and enforcing regulations.

"We know that there is more work to do," Whiteside said.

CBC requested more information from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions but did not receive a response by deadline.

The ministry has previously told CBC it is reviewing the impact of fees on access to treatment.

In its 2023 budget, the province earmarked more than $1 billion for mental health support, including 195 new publicly funded treatment and recovery beds throughout B.C.