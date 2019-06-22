B.C. government reduces EV rebates to between $1.5K and $3K per vehicle
At the same time, B.C. added $26.5 million more to the CEVforBC program
The B.C. provincial government has changed the electric vehicle incentive program — reducing some rebates for buyers — to meet ongoing demand.
An extra $26.5 million is being added to the CEVforBC program, which gives monetary incentives to British Columbians buying electric cars. At the same time, the available rebates and the maximum price for qualifying cars has been lowered so the money stretches further.
"The changes we are making today will ensure it remains accessible and supports even more British Columbians in getting their first clean energy vehicle," said Michelle Mungall, minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources in a release.
Starting June 22, the provincial rebate will be worth $3,000 for battery, fuel-cell and longer-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and $1,500 for shorter-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
This is a reduction from the previous incentives which ranged between $2,500 to $6,000, depending on the kind of car.
Vehicles that were bought or reserved during the previous incentive programs will still qualify for the higher rebates.
Now, only vehicles sold for under $55,000 qualify for the rebates.
Previously, the maximum price was $77,000 to qualify.
The federal rebate of $5,000 for qualifying vehicles, introduced on May 1, is still available.
