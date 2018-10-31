Skip to Main Content
B.C. government opens extreme weather shelter spaces for winter

B.C. government opens extreme weather shelter spaces for winter

The ministry says the temporary extreme weather response shelter spaces will support the province's permanent, year-round shelter spaces.

Temporary shelter spaces will support province's permanent, year-round shelter spaces, ministry says

CBC News ·
A homeless person hunches over a source of steam in Vancouver in winter 2017. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The B.C. government says it has already started opening temporary shelter spaces in the province in anticipation of extreme weather conditions over the winter. 

The province, with municipal and non-profit partners, says it will provide more than 1,400 temporary shelter spaces and over 750 extreme weather response shelter spaces. They will be open overnight seven days a week and some will provide 24-hour support. 

These spaces will support the 2,000 permanent shelter spaces in B.C.

Selina Robinson, minister of municipal affairs and housing, said in a statement they are crucial for the health and safety of people living on the street. 

"These shelters not only have the potential to save lives — they also assist people in accessing the support and services they need to achieve housing stability," Robinson said.

Some of the temporary shelter spaces have already opened, with more to open starting Nov. 1, 2018. The extreme shelter spaces will remain open until March 31, 2019. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us