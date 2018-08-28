B.C. government maintains budget surplus
Finance Minister Carole James says province boosted spending on government programs by almost $3B
British Columbia maintained its budget surplus in the last fiscal year even though it boosted spending on government programs by almost $3 billion and covered significant expenses from the disastrous 2017 wildfires.
Finance Minister Carole James says the government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget despite historic losses at ICBC and a $950-million adjustment to fix the former government's approach to rate regulation.
James released the audited financial statements Tuesday and they show an operating surplus of $301 million, $55 million higher than the surplus forecast in the budget update last fall.
Revenue was $571 million higher than the previous year, mostly due to increased federal transfers resulting from revised population estimates and higher taxation revenue.
