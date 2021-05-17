B.C. golfer hopes round of a lifetime 59 score will boost professional chances

A 27-year-old golfer from Coquitlam, B.C. with dreams of making it into the top ranks of professional golf had the round of a lifetime on Friday, which may help boost his chances.

Michael Caan shot a 59 at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, his lowest score ever and according to the club, the lowest ever shot there during non-tournament play.

Caan, posted a video on Instagram of him sinking an 11-metre putt on the 18th hole to score the 59, which is 13 under par for the course.

As the putt rolled into the cup, he ran and jumped in a pond off the side of the green as the three other men he was playing with cheered.

"The water was really cold," he told CBC News.

"People upstairs on the balcony must have thought I was drunk or something because they were just so confused as to what was going on, but it was a really special moment to play with those guys and have them witness something amazing."

Caan said the video, and the low score which most often is only achieved by the sport's elite players, has brought him plenty of attention from other golfers and media around the world.

"This experience has been absolutely surreal," he said.

Caan only took up golf 10 years ago and now teaches others as a golf pro at Burnaby's Riverway course, while he chases his professional dreams.

Golfer Michael Caan's scorecard from when he shot 59 at the Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows B.C. on Friday May 14, 2021. (Michael Caan/Instagram)

Caan says to shoot under 60 in golf is akin to a perfect round.

"You have to play perfect golf and luckily for me, Friday was my day of perfect golf," he said. "I wasn't nervous, which is very weird … I felt calm and I kind of felt something was about to happen."

Caan had hoped to play on a professional Canadian tour this season, but cannot because it has been moved to the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Caan also cannot travel out of his region under current health restrictions, so he will play Vancouver's Golf Tour and hopes his steady hands on display Friday will continue in tournament play.

"If I just keep plugging along, good things are going to happen," he said about how he approaches his golf career.