B.C. German shepherd gets first-class ticket to New York City

Bella the bright-eyed German shepherd likes to be the centre of attention — and usually she's earned it.

The Chilliwack dog has spent most of her life atop podiums, winning medals at any array of competitions, much to the delight of her team of owners, handlers and groomers.

But it's seven-year-old Parker Duin who might be the proudest to watch her dog reach such lofty heights.

"She works really hard to get ribbons," said Duin, gently petting the three-year-old pup. "She loves to play tug of war. She knows a lot of tricks. She's a really good show dog and she's a really good dog."

Parker Duin competed in a U.S. Best in Breed tournament alongside Bella where she beat out professional handlers. (Submitted)

Bella was ranked the top German shepherd in Canada last year. She's won numerous Best in Show titles. The accolades have landed her a spot in the internationally-acclaimed Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

Of more than 2,600 dogs competing in the event, she'll be the only one from the Lower Mainland to make the journey.

Best in show

Bella was bred at Woodside German Shepherds in Langley, B.C. Owner Jody Duin says she knew the dog was special early on.

"I remember looking back when she was probably nine or 10 months old and really looking at her and thinking this is a special one," said Duin. "She's perfectly happy to be someone's house dog, to lay on the couch or lay on the bed and just be content."

"And she has the ability also to go in the ring — and really turn it on," said Duin.

Bella is the only dog from the Lower Mainland making the famed New York City tournament. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Bella's handler, Courtney Penner, remembers the pup was "a little wild" when she first met her.

"You want that kind of character for the dog show world. It makes it so they enjoy doing it," said Penner. "I met her. We brought her out to take a photo of her, and she stepped into a perfect stance ... it looked like it was meant to be."

Penner has been handling Bella for the last two years. In that time, Bella has won national championships in both the U.S. and Canada. She took home 18 Best-in-Show titles in 2019.

Owner Jody Duin, handler Courtney Penner and Parker Duin gather near Bella, a top-ranked German shepherd in Canada after winning multiple tournaments. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Westminster Dog Show

Her long list of accolades qualified Bella for the Westminster Dog Show. The conformation show, also known as a breed show, evaluates dogs based on their breed standards

Penner says the German shepherd is eager to get back into competition.

"I just had her at a show last weekend. She wasn't showing but she came along on the trip with us," said Penner. "We walked by [the rings] and she was barking trying to get back into the ring. She'll be excited to get back in there and do it again."

"She was pretty jealous this last show, not being in the ring with everybody else," said Penner.

As for her owners, Jody Duin and her daughter will be watching from the sidelines when Bella takes to the ring at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The seven-year-old said she's proud of Bella no matter what happens — but she still likes her chances.

"She might be able to win," said Parker Duin. "She's a really good dog."