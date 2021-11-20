Drivers flock to fill their tanks as B.C. imposes travel and gas restrictions amid flooding

Long lines of vehicles were seen snaking out of gas stations on Friday evening after British Columbia officials announced fuel restrictions for non-essential travellers in areas of the province affected by heavy rains and damaging floods.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said residents who are not essential workers are limited to buying 30 litres of fuel each time they visit a gas station, as the government looks to truck or barge gas in from as far away as California.

Farnworth said he's relying on the good judgment of residents to ensure the province doesn't run out of fuel.

But drivers flocked to gas stations on Friday following the announcement, with some saying the restrictions are an inconvenience and others expressing understanding that the limits are necessary.

The rationing applies to B.C.'s Lower Mainland, the Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

It comes after supply lines, including major highways and rail, were washed out or flooded by record rainfall that started last weekend.

Farnworth said police will not be enforcing the provincial order, noting that the government is relying on residents to "do the right thing'' until the order lifts on Dec. 1.

Travel has also been restricted along Highways 3, 7 and 99 to ensure only essential traffic can get through.

Meanwhile, some highways that shut down due to the catastrophic flooding have since partially reopened:

Highway 3, a key link from Metro Vancouver to the province's Interior, was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Friday.

A part of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island, known as the Malahat, was also open in both lanes ahead of time on Friday evening.

Larger repairs on Highway 1 and Highway 5 (the Coquihalla) are expected to take months due to significant washouts.