B.C. forests minister injured after being knocked to the ground, police and premier's office say

The province's forests minister was injured in an incident Tuesday night, police and the Premier's Office say, and officers are investigating.

The premier's office said Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries while walking home from the Legislature in Victoria Tuesday.

Premier John Horgan's office said a police report has been filed and Conroy is recovering from her injuries.

"Premier Horgan, the cabinet, and the entire B.C. NDP caucus are supporting Minister Conroy in any way that she needs," the statement read, and Horgan's Twitter account also sent a message of support.

I'm very upset my friend Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/KatrineConroy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KatrineConroy</a> was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature. Kat's one of the toughest people I know & she'll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact <a href="https://twitter.com/vicpdcanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VicPDCanada</a>. —@jjhorgan

The Victoria Police Department, in a statement of its own, confirmed they are investigating the incident, which was reported to them Wednesday.

Police also say a Good Samaritan may have assisted Conroy during or after the incident.

"We are asking for that person to contact police," a VicPD spokesperson wrote in an email. "We are in the early stages of the investigation."

CBC News contacted Conroy's spokesperson for an update and further details. The spokesperson said police would handle all further questions.

Police and the premier's office are asking anyone with information to contact VicPD's non-emergency line: 250-995-7654 extension 1.