B.C. forest industry trade mission seeks to calm foreign investors' concerns about downturn
Chinese, Japanese keenly aware of toll taken by pine beetle infestations and massive wildfires, says minister
Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says he's in Asia trying to calm investor concerns about reduced supplies of British Columbia timber for major residential developments and tourism-resort projects in China and Japan.
Donaldson, in a teleconference from Tokyo, says he and 35 senior executives from B.C. forest companies and associations are on a five-day trade mission to Asia that concludes Friday.
He says the Chinese and Japanese are keenly aware of the toll pine beetle infestations and massive wildfires have taken on B.C.'s forests, but business leaders and forests ministry officials are reassuring potential customers the province has abundant supplies of timber.
The Opposition Liberals recently released a document detailing ongoing forest industry struggles, listing almost 60 examples where companies have implemented cost-cutting measures that range from harvest reductions to permanent mill closures.
The detention of top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada prompted the minister to postpone his planned participation on a forestry trade mission to China last December.
Donaldson says this week's trade talks in Japan and China focused only on business.
