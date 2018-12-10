B.C. forest industry reps still headed for China, without government officials

Forest company leaders from British Columbia say they will continue a trade mission to China without provincial government officials.

Susan Yurkovich, president of the Council of Forest Industries, says long-standing business relations with China are separate from what's unfolding in a Vancouver courtroom where Meng Wanzhou has applied for bail.

Yerkovich made the comments in a telephone conference call from Tokyo as she was preparing to leave for China.

B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says he will not be going to China on this leg of the trade mission but hopes to travel there next year.

Donaldson says it was decided it wouldn't be prudent for a government representative to travel with business leaders to China after consultations with provincial, federal and diplomatic officials.

The decision follows the arrest in Vancouver of Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer.