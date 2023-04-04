B.C. football community in shock after SFU discontinues its varsity program
The Burnaby, B.C., university's decision ends a 53-year tradition at the school
Simon Fraser University's decision to discontinue its varsity football program has sent shockwaves through Canada's football community.
Many have been caught completely by surprise and some aren't ready to let the decades-old program end without a fight.
In February, Samuel Richard packed up his life in Quebec and jumped on a plane for B.C. to start a new job as the SFU Red Leafs' special teams co-ordinator.
"I'm still trying to land on my feet in the sense that it completely blindsided me," Richard said.
The Burnaby, B.C., university announced Tuesday that it would be discontinuing its varsity team, effectively immediately, ending a 53-year tradition at the school.
SFU is the only Canadian institution to play in the American-based National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
In a statement, SFU President Joy Johnston said the decision was prompted by the Lone Star Conference not inviting them to continue playing in their conference for the 2024 season.
The news left Richard packing up his office after losing his dream job in a matter of weeks.
"It's always been a dream of mine to coach NCAA," said Richard, who came to B.C. after spending time on the coaching staff at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que. "I left everything. I left with a 16-kilogram bag and a carry-on."
Jim Mullin, president of Football Canada, said the news came as a shock.
"Usually we can be engaged in a discussion about how we can save a program," Mullin said. "In this case, there was none of that chatter."
Richard says the the loss of the team, with a roster of anywhere from 100 to 120 players, will have an impact on current and future athletes.
"That's an opportunity for high school players out here in B.C. that just doesn't exist anymore," he said.
In a statement, SFU said it explored options and determined that football is no longer a feasible sport for the university. It did not apply to join U Sports, the governing body of university sport in Canada, because SFU cannot meet existing membership bylaws as a member of NCAA Division II.
The SFU Football Alumni Society has launched an online petition calling on SFU to restore its football program and has asked to meet with the university. SFU Football Alumni Society director Glen Orris says the society is even considering taking legal action.
"We are going to do what we can to help the university and persuade the university to rescind that decision," Orris said.
With files from Joel Ballard
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?