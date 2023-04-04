B.C. football community in shock after SFU discontinues its varsity program

Simon Fraser University's decision to discontinue its varsity football program has sent shockwaves through Canada's football community.

Many have been caught completely by surprise and some aren't ready to let the decades-old program end without a fight.

In February, Samuel Richard packed up his life in Quebec and jumped on a plane for B.C. to start a new job as the SFU Red Leafs' special teams co-ordinator.

"I'm still trying to land on my feet in the sense that it completely blindsided me," Richard said.

The Burnaby, B.C., university announced Tuesday that it would be discontinuing its varsity team, effectively immediately, ending a 53-year tradition at the school.

SFU is the only Canadian institution to play in the American-based National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

In a statement, SFU President Joy Johnston said the decision was prompted by the Lone Star Conference not inviting them to continue playing in their conference for the 2024 season.

WATCH | SFU footballers speak about their shock as football program shutters: Players discuss the impact as SFU ends its football program Duration 4:43 Dan Burritt spoke to members of Simon Fraser University's Red Leafs football team after the university announced it would shut the program down.

The news left Richard packing up his office after losing his dream job in a matter of weeks.

"It's always been a dream of mine to coach NCAA," said Richard, who came to B.C. after spending time on the coaching staff at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que. "I left everything. I left with a 16-kilogram bag and a carry-on."

Jim Mullin, president of Football Canada, said the news came as a shock.

"Usually we can be engaged in a discussion about how we can save a program," Mullin said. "In this case, there was none of that chatter."

On The Coast 8:56 Canada's lone football team in the NCAA is no more SFU player Andrew Lirag and director of football operations Kristie Elliot speak with Gloria Macarenko about the end of the football program and the way things were handled.

Richard says the the loss of the team, with a roster of anywhere from 100 to 120 players, will have an impact on current and future athletes.

"That's an opportunity for high school players out here in B.C. that just doesn't exist anymore," he said.

In a statement, SFU said it explored options and determined that football is no longer a feasible sport for the university. It did not apply to join U Sports, the governing body of university sport in Canada, because SFU cannot meet existing membership bylaws as a member of NCAA Division II.

The SFU Football Alumni Society has launched an online petition calling on SFU to restore its football program and has asked to meet with the university. SFU Football Alumni Society director Glen Orris says the society is even considering taking legal action.

"We are going to do what we can to help the university and persuade the university to rescind that decision," Orris said.