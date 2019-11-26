B.C. First Nations leaders worry U.N. Indigenous rights bill may be in trouble

Indigenous leaders in British Columbia are urging the official Opposition to allow passage of a key piece of legislation for a new relationship between the province and First Nations.

The First Nations Leadership Council says the bill implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples appears stalled in committee by continued BC Liberal questions and could expire when the sitting ends Thursday.



The council — which includes executives from the First Nations Summit, Assembly of First Nations and Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs — says the act has been at the committee stage since Oct. 30 and has been reviewed for more than 20 hours in total.

A statement from the group says some politicians are analyzing individual articles of the declaration instead of asking questions about its overall human rights intent.

The council hopes the bill can move to third reading, be passed in the legislature, and receive royal assent before the house rises later this week.

"There is significant concern that the approach being taken at committee is running out the clock and that the bill will die on the order paper,'' reads a statement.

B.C. is the first jurisdiction in Canada to begin enshrining the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.