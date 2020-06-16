Investigation launched into death of BC Ferries worker in Richmond

A man has died in a work-related incident at a BC Ferries facility in Richmond.

The man was working at the BC Ferries fleet maintenance unit and fell in the Fraser River on Friday, according to the company. His body was recovered on Saturday.

"This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person and to our entire BC Ferries' family," said Deborah Marshall, a BC Ferries spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

According to Graeme Johnston, the president of the BC Ferry and Marine Workers' Union, the man died of a suspected drowning.

Johnston also expressed the grief being felt by those who knew the man, who has not been named by the union, BC Ferries, the BC Coroners Service, Richmond RCMP or WorkSafeBC.

According to the union, Richmond RCMP and BC Ferries, WorkSafeBC is now investigating the incident.

Police were called to the facility on Rice Mill Road around 11 p.m. Friday, according to Richmond RCMP Sgt. Dennis Hwang.

Hwang said a land and marine search was immediately launched, and the case is now being handed over to WorkSafeBC.

Flags at the BC Ferry and Marine Workers' Union office will remain at half-mast until the end of the month, said Johnston.