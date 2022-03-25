B.C. Ferries warns ongoing crew shortages may affect peak summer travel

B.C. Ferries is warning its customers that, even as COVID19 restrictions ease and schedules get back to normal, the corporation will continue to face crew shortages into summer, which it says may affect sailing times and routes.

It's not alone in facing recruitment challenges, according to B.C. Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

Washington state and Alaska, as well as ferries in the Interior, have reported the toll crew shortages are taking on sailings and service levels.

"Higher than expected retirements in key shipboard positions, the impact of vaccination policies and difficulties recruiting international candidates due to COVID-19, as well as the 25-year global shortage of professional mariners are expected to pose ongoing challenges to hiring," Marshall said.

Adding to the pressures on ferries, the spring and fall have become busier as more people seek travel after two

years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The emerging trend of increased travellers during traditionally slow periods is also impacting service, as well as shifts in the employment market.

To mitigate this, B.C. Ferries is bringing in several initiatives, including a significant recruitment push at multiple career fairs, collaborating with agencies like WorkBC and others to attract qualified candidates, as well as reaching out to retired employees to bring them back for the short term.

So far, the initiatives have attracted enough crew to fill approximately 600 positions for the summer season, the corporation said.

In the meantime, B.C. Ferries said it is taking every step to minimize any impact on travellers but isolated sailing cancellations may be experienced due to factors like crew illnesses.

It also asks that travelers book in advance and arrive at least an hour before sailing time.