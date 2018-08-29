B.C. Ferries to sell beer and wine between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Passengers on B.C. Ferries will soon be able to indulge in adult beverages while sailing across the Georgia Strait.

B.C. Ferries confirmed with CBC News that it is developing a pilot project to add beer and wine to its Pacific Buffet menu.

Sales with service routes between Vancouver (Tsawwassen) and Victoria (Swartz Bay), will be available on the vessels Coastal Celebration, Spirit of British Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island.

According to a leaked memo posted on the Orca, the pilot project is targeting a June 2019 launch.

The ferry operator decided to test alcohol sales following a customer engagement survey done in 2018, where roughly 50 per cent of respondents expressed interest in drinking beer and wine inside onboard lounges, according to the memo.

Passengers will only be able to buy drinks inside the Pacific Buffet. The buffet now offers hot and cold items, a salad bar and dessert bar.

Beer and wine must be purchased with a meal, with a maximum of two drinks per passenger. Sales will start after 11 a.m.

B.C. Ferries now offers beer and wine on its northern routes.