B.C. fans react to death of renowned Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar

It didn't matter which Bollywood star appeared on the screen — everyone knew whose voice was behind their iconic songs.

British Columbia fans of celebrated 92-year-old Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar are among the millions mourning her death on Sunday, after she was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Her passing Sunday plunged India into two days of official mourning, with India's prime minister paying his respects at her state funeral, and Pakistan's prime minister tweeting, "The subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known."

And while India mourns, so do many in other countries. Mangeshkar's reach was international.

Pioneering B.C. radio and TV broadcaster Shushma Datt, in Burnaby, B.C., said one of her achievements was singing in 36 of India's many languages, as well as in several others, over her career.

"It comes as a huge shock — now she's not there," said Datt, CEO of i.t. Media Broadcasting. "No one can come close to what she has achieved."

B.C. broadcaster Shushma Datt points to an autographed photograph of singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in India at age 92 on Feb. 6, 2022. (CBC News)

Mangeshkar was known as a "playback singer," with every Bollywood movie icon over decades wanting to lip-sync on screen to her voice. She was known for bringing the emotions of a nation to life for eight decades — recording tens of thousands of songs in dozens of languages.

She was fondly revered as the "Melody Queen" and "Nightingale of India." Her delicate yet powerful voice became instantly familiar to millions of fans across generations

"There was a time when Mangeshkar … sang all the female songs for all the artists," Datt said.

She made several trips to Canada, including a Vancouver concert in the 1970s, and later earning an honorary doctorate from York University. Datt remembers meeting her after a concert in Calgary in 1998.

"After the show we managed to get into her room; she was kind enough to see us," she recalled. "She had just finished her show and finished eating and was in her nightie!

"After doing a show of four hours, she still sat down and talked with five or six of us from Vancouver who had gone to visit her. She spoke beautifully — a very soft-spoken person. Meeting her was a dream come true for me."

Surrey, B.C., concert promoter Kamal Sharma also met her after that 1998 show.

"To see Lata singing and performing in person was an unforgettable experience," said Sharma, president of KVP Entertainers. "She was a national icon of India.

"I remember a few years back people used to ask, 'What is the identity of India?' — and people would respond, 'The Taj Mahal, Sachin Tendulkar the sportsman, and Lata Mangeshkar.'"

Sharma recalled her as being "one of the gentlest souls" who spoke little but smiled a lot. She was also heavily involved in charity work, especially supporting organizations for women, Datt said.

Other British Columbians weighed in on the music giant's passing.

Surrey-based record label Arsara Music called Mangeshkar's death a "big loss to music industry," in a series of Instagram posts, praising her as "India's legendary singer" and a "mother of Indian music."

North Vancouver school district principal Sandra Singh mourned Mangeshkar's death, tweeting on Sunday: "An Indian legend and icon. Grew up listening to her beautiful voice."

The singer never married. She is survived by her four siblings, all accomplished singers and musicians.

"She always used to say, 'I'm married to my music,'" Sharma said. "She has been with us so many decades, ever since the 40s, she has been singing and literally three generations … all have been following her. It's a huge loss of the music industry of India."