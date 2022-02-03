B.C. family grieves 19-year-old 'beautiful soul' killed in U.K. homicide

A family in Vernon, B.C. is mourning the death of a young woman killed in England Tuesday.

Charmaine Wadsworth said her stepdaughter, Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was the victim of a homicide in Essex, northeast of London.

Essex police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"We're just remembering how strong and smart and witty Ashley was and how kind she was and how she was always 10 steps ahead of all of us," Charmaine Wadsworth said in a phone interview. "And she'll be dearly missed by each and every one of us.

Ashley Wadsworth's family is in shock and disbelief after finding out the 19-year-old from Vernon was killed in the U.K. Tuesday. (Charmaine Wadsworth)

"She was a beautiful soul and we will miss her greatly, and we are just extremely devastated."

Charmaine Wadsworth said the family is asking for privacy as they grieve Ashley's death.

'Quick arrest'

Canadian and British officials are saying little about the killing. Confirmation that Ashley Wadsworth was the victim has come from family, not police or consular sources.

Essex police, in a pair of statements, said the killing took place on Feb. 1.

Essex Police said officers would spend several days in the Chelmsford neighbourhood looking for evidence. (Essex Police)

Police were called to "a disturbance" around 4 p.m. GMT in a residential area of Chelmsford, Essex.

Paramedics tried to save the victim, police said, but she died at the scene. A 23-year-old was arrested at the same location.

"Currently, we are not looking for anyone else," said detective chief inspector Scott Egerton in a statement.

"We have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public."

Essex Police said a 23-year-old was arrested at the scene of the homicide. (Essex Police)

Global Affairs Canada said in an email it is "aware of the reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in the United Kingdom."

"Consular officials have reached out to local authorities to gather information and stand ready to provide consular assistance," a spokesperson wrote.

"Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."