B.C. extends rental support for tenants and landlords

The B.C. government is extending the temporary rental supplement until the end of August 2020 to support renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary rental supplement (TRS) program provides $500 per month for eligible households with dependents and $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents. Eligible roommates are also able to apply for the supplement.

People who have already been approved for the TRS do not need to reapply, the government said in its announcement of the extension Friday. They will receive an email asking them to confirm they plan to live at the same address through July and August.

New applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 and will be eligible for a supplement for the month they are received.

More to come.