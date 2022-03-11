B.C. expecting thousands of Ukrainian refugees, says premier

Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their home country are expected to seek refuge in British Columbia, according to Premier John Horgan.

Since Russian forces marched into Ukraine over two weeks ago, hundreds have been killed and injured and millions have been displaced from their homes, especially in the eastern part of the country.

Many of them could end up coming to Canada — which is home to the world's third largest population of Ukrainians — and to British Columbia specifically, according to the province.

"They're going to need a place to go, whether it's short term in hopes of returning to Ukraine, or to put down roots in B.C.," said Horgan, who predicted at a Friday news conference the number of refugees to the province could potentially number in the tens of thousands.

He says provincial premiers had a conference call earlier this week to discuss a "coast-to-coast response to what will become an emerging refugee crisis in Europe as a result of invasion by Vladimir Putin of the sovereign state of Ukraine."

A man and a child escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv on March 6, 2022. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Canada granting 2-year visas

The Canadian government is allowing Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression to come to Canada temporarily for a period of two years — an effort to help "those who need a safe haven while the war ravages their homeland," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week.

Horgan met with local Ukrainian community leaders and settlement organizations to discuss the needs of this refugee population which include translation and trauma counselling services.

Housing, he says, will be the biggest challenge.

"We know this in our domestic activity, much less opening our doors to newcomers," said the premier. He pointed to a number of opportunities for temporary housing, including vacancies at ski resorts in the off-season and on-campus university student housing.

"People are renovating their basements as quickly as they can to prepare a suite or they're emptying out rooms filled with boxes to make sure there is a space for people if it's needed."

While Horgan estimates women and children will make up the majority of the Ukrainian refugee population, he says it's too early to tell the exact number and makeup of people coming to B.C.

Settlement offers from European countries are likely to be more attractive to Ukrainians hoping to stay closer to home in the hopes that Putin will withdraw and vacate their home country so they can return home.

However, for others, Horgan says, Canada is a desirable location due to the existing support systems within the Ukrainian-Canadian community.