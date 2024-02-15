B.C.'s attorney general says the province will open a new multidisciplinary, trauma-informed family law clinic by the end of the year that will provide in-person and virtual services for free, for people facing harms such as intimate partner violence.

Niki Sharma announced $29.1 million in funding over the next three years for the clinic, at a news conference on Thursday.

"When someone is fleeing family violence, they are often experiencing the worst trauma of their lives," she said.

"With these changes, we are taking action to further improve services and better support people leaving dangerous situations."

The province says gender-based violence, which includes domestic violence, most often involves a pattern of power, control and harm, usally directed at a female partner. It says each year in B.C., 20,000 women experience relationship violence.

Sharma said the new clinic model to provide enhanced legal services for victims of gender-based violence would be in place by the end of 2024.

Eligible clients will receive legal representation and related services through the clinic, which will be run by Legal Aid B.C. (LABC).

The province said from now until the new clinic model is in place, new clients who would be eligible for clinic services once it's in operation can access an additional 25 hours of legal aid services.

"Women who cannot afford costly legal representation should never be left at risk when facing intimate partner violence," Viveca Ellis, executive director for the Centre for Family Equity said in a release.

"This significant expansion and innovation in legal aid services is a step toward protecting the rights of these vulnerable individuals to safety and security at a time of grave risk."

Also announced on Thursday were changes to eligibility requirements, such as income thresholds, to improve accessing family law legal aid.