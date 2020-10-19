B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still evaluating the threat to local coastlines.

Parts of southern Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula are currently covered by a warning from U.S. government officials.

The warning says hazardous tsunami waves are possible for areas within 300 kilometres of the quake's epicentre. No areas covered by the warning are in immediate danger.

In a tweet at 2:14 p.m. PT, Emergency Info B.C. said it will have more information about the risk to B.C. coastlines shortly.

CORRECTION: TSUNAMI WARNING in effect for South Alaska & the Alaska Peninsula. Risk to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a> is being evaluated. Standby for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a> specific information. <a href="https://t.co/uU03RMB6XC">https://t.co/uU03RMB6XC</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

More to come.