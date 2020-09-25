Poll suggests B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan's popularity remains high after election call

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan's popularity has fallen slightly since the spring but he still enjoys a significant lead over his challengers, according to a new poll from Research Co.

About two thirds of British Columbians approve of how Horgan and his party are handling their duties, which down from 73 per cent in May.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson's approval rating has fallen from 48 per cent to 39 per cent over the same period, and Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau is currently at 37 per cent.

The online survey of 750 British Columbians also found that the NDP has the support of 44 per cent of decided voters, giving the party a seven point lead over the Liberals. The Greens are polling at 13 per cent.

Research Co. president Mario Canseco says the most significant issues for voters vary depending on their age.

"Housing, poverty and homelessness is especially important for those aged 18 to 34 (29 per cent), while the economy and jobs are top of mind for those aged 35 to 54 (26 per cent) and health care is paramount for those aged 55 and over (29 per cent)," Canseco said.

When asked which party leader would make the best premier, 44 per cent of respondents chose Horgan, giving him a 17-point lead over Wilkinson. Furstenau is at seven per cent.

The survey was conducted over three days, beginning Monday after Horgan called the election.

The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error — which measures sample variability — is +/- 3.6 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.