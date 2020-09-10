B.C. election and health officials to provide more details on voting during a pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C.'s top electoral official are set to provide more details about plans to conduct the 2020 provincial election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial health officer and B.C.'s chief electoral officer, Anton Boegman, will be speaking to the media Tuesday morning.

On Monday, NDP Leader John Horgan announced that he is calling a snap election to be held on Oct. 24, arguing that the current reality of a minority government could create "instability" in the province's response to COVID-19.

Both he and Henry have assured the public that the campaign won't disrupt the pandemic response.

Elections BC has already revealed some details about how this election will be conducted, including opportunities to vote by mail as well as physical distancing and other pandemic safety measures at polling stations.