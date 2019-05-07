WorkSafeBC has fined a Trail, B.C., electronic waste recycling facility close to $23,000 for repeated high-risk workplace violations.

KC Recycling, which recycles waste like car batteries and cathode ray tubes, was fined $22,866.82 for "deficiencies related to the firm's exposure control plan, ventilation system, and other practices for handling hazardous materials," according to a report from the workplace safety agency.

Staff at the facility routinely handle materials that contain a range of hazardous substances including lead, sulphuric acid, cadmium and mercury, according to the Aug. 31 report.

"The firm failed to implement an effective exposure control plan to maintain workers' exposure as low as reasonably achievable," it said, adding that this was a repeat violation.

KC Recycling also failed to ensure work areas were kept free of accumulations of lead dust, the WorkSafeBC report said.

"These were all high-risk violations," it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says exposure to lead can cause long-term harm in adults, including increased risk of high blood pressure and kidney damage.

"There is no known level of lead exposure that is considered safe," according to the WHO.

KC Recycling has been in business since 1977, according to information on its website. It processes e-waste and cathode ray tube glass, then sells the byproducts, which include aluminum, copper, steel and plastic.

The company says it is "the largest lead acid battery (car battery) recycler in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States."

The WorkSafeBC fine was imposed Aug. 27.