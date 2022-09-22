RCMP announce arrests in B.C.-based, Yakuza-connected international drug ring

A three-year international investigation has resulted in the dismantling of a B.C.-based drug trafficking ring with ties to the Japanese Yakuza organized crime syndicate, according to the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

A statement announcing the arrest of three Richmond, B.C., residents said the multi-jurisdictional investigation was triggered by the Canada Border Service Agency intercepting 12 kilograms of methamphetamine destined for Japan in August of 2019.

A second shipment of seven kilograms of methamphetamine was also tracked to Japan.

On June 12, 2020, police executed a search warrant on a residence in Richmond, where they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and MDMA. Approximately $100,000 of U.S. and Canadian currency was also seized, along with a prohibited firearm, two Tasers, a replica handgun and a number of electronic devices, including a radio jamming device.

Chun Yu Luk, Shuai Yuan, and Ya Bobo Chen of Richmond have been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences.

Two people were arrested by Japanese authorities in Japan and are facing drug importation charges. They are described by the RCMP as "a Japanese national with confirmed ties to the infamous Japanese Yakuza transnational organized crime syndicate, and a "Tokyo-based suspect of Chinese nationality."

Police said the Chinese national was arrested at the Tokyo Haneda Airport trying to flee to Hong Kong.