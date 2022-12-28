B.C. dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirement for provincial public servants

British Columbia is rescinding its policy that required provincial public servants to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province says that from April 3, B.C. Public Service employees will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination.

The Ministry of Finance says in a statement the decision to rescind the policy was made "based on the high level of vaccination among public-service employees and the current state of the pandemic."

It says more than 98 per cent of employees met the requirement.

The B.C. Public Service includes ministry employees in every community across the province and is the largest corporate workforce in British Columbia.

People working in health care still need vaccinations

The government says people are still required to be vaccinated if they work in settings under provincial health officer orders, and vaccine mandates remain in place in the "highest-risk'' settings like health-care facilities.

"The vaccination requirement for public-service employees, introduced in November 2021, was always intended as a temporary measure to help protect employees and the people they serve," the statement says.

It adds that vaccination "continues to be the best protection against severe illness with COVID-19 for individuals, including children and youth, and has helped protect B.C.'s health-care system and the economy."

The province says the "small number" of employees who were placed on leave will be "provided the opportunity" to return to work. Contractors and members of the public will also no longer be required to be vaccinated before entering B.C. Public Service workplaces.

B.C. health officials will be providing details on a spring vaccination campaign at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. PT.