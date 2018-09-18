B.C. dog owner charged with animal cruelty

A resident of Pouce Coupe, B.C., has been charged with animal cruelty after the B.C. SPCA seized an emaciated dog two years ago.

Alexis Walker's Rottweiler, Kira, was emaciated and suffering from severe bladder and kidney infections when the B.C. SPCA took the dog into its care in June 2016.

Wendy Davies, the manager of the B.C. SPCA's South Peace Branch in Dawson Creek, said Kira also had muscle atrophy from her condition, which affected her mobility.

"We immediately implemented a feeding program monitored by a veterinarian and in three weeks she had gained 25 pounds, simply with the proper nutrition and antibiotics for her infections," she said.

Kira has recovered and has been permanently adopted by a B.C. SPCA manager. (BC SPCA)

Davies fostered the dog while it recovered and ended up adopting Kira permanently.

"She is a beautiful dog and she is doing wonderfully," she said. "She has been through so much, but she is so resilient and forgiving."

If convicted, Walker faces a maximum fine of $75,000, up to two years in jail and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

