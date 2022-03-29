B.C. doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation suspended from practice

A B.C. doctor known for spreading false information about COVID-19 and who has been linked to a website selling fake vaccine exemption certificates has been suspended from practising medicine.

An order issued by the the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia on March 24 prohibits Stephen Malthouse, a physician on Denman Island, B.C., from practice as the college investigates his actions.

An inquiry committee determined there would be a risk of harm to the public if Malthouse continues to practise during the course of the investigation and says his conduct would likely persist without the suspension.

The order can be cancelled if information arises that shows the public would no longer be at risk.

Malthouse has appeared at multiple anti-mask rallies and what appears to be his signature was allegedly found on a fake vaccine exemption linked to B.C.-based website EnableAir.com.

In January, Malthouse told CBC he signs the exemptions because people are being "coerced" into getting vaccinated.

"A lot of people are asking for exemptions to not get a very dangerous shot that does no good for them, and if they don't get it, they have a threat of losing their jobs. Families are being threatened. Really, I think doctors, under those circumstances, should be writing exemptions," he said.

Another B.C. doctor, Gwyllyn Goddard, was also tied to the website. His medical licence is temporarily inactive.

As of Mar. 28, the website appears to no longer offer exemptions, but instead claims to provide "incredibly useful" information about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

Chilliwack RCMP are investigating EnableAir.com.

Malthouse filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court last year, claiming the college is violating his right to free speech by investigating him and proposing disciplinary measures.