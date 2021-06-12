B.C. deploys more than 200 wildfire fighters to Quebec and Ontario

British Columbia's provincial government is deploying more than 200 personnel to help fight wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

In a written statement, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said it was sending 184 firefighters on Friday and Saturday, and another 20 on Sunday.

"COVID-19 precautions will be taken to protect the health of everyone participating, both during their time in Central Canada and on their return to this province," the ministry said.

"Firefighters will remain within their own 'bubbles' and conduct operations separately from Quebec and Ontario firefighters."

The ministry says the province recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources across jurisdictions. Last month, it sent crews to Manitoba.

The personnel can be recalled at any time if they're needed back in B.C., the ministry says.

Dry spring in B.C. Interior

Wildfire crews in B.C. have been keeping a close watch on weather forecasts this month.

The agricultural sector in the southern Interior says its preparing for a potentially severe wildfire season after an unusually dry spring.

The southern Interior had significantly less rain than usual this spring, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. Kelowna and Vernon set records for the least amount of spring rainfall and Kamloops saw its second-driest spring in more than 100 years.

Those regions already have the highest threat of a severe fire season out of any region in the province, according to the service's seasonal outlook.