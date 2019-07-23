Daylight time consultation clocks record response

The public consultation on daylight time in B.C. has wrapped up, with more people making submissions than any previous consultation in the province's history, according to the B.C. government.

A total of 223,273 people took the time to fill out the online questionnaire during a four-week period.

"I did not expect that type of a response, but certainly there is one," said Premier John Horgan on Monday.

Horgan said, in addition to the questionnaire, the government received as many as 30,000 emails on the issue.

"I have not reviewed the 250,000-plus submissions, but I have a good idea of where they're leaning," said Horgan.

The results of the consultation will be released in the coming weeks, according to the premier, but a decision on whether to scrap seasonal time changes and permanently stay on daylight time will rely on what happens south of the border.

In Washington and Oregon, legislation has been passed this year to permanently remain on daylight time, while in California, a referendum found a majority of voters favoured eliminating time changes.

The U.S. states need authorization from congress to change their time system. In B.C., the decision rests with the provincial government — though some municipalities, like Creston, have gone their own way.