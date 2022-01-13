A number of players in B.C. curling championships test positive for COVID-19

The provincial organization that oversees competitive curling in B.C. says a number of people who took part in last week's women's and men's provincial curling championships in Kamloops have tested positive for COVID-19.

Curl B.C.'s communications manager said he didn't know an exact number of people or teams with the virus but said no one has been hospitalized.

"Not everyone's been tested yet, and we haven't heard back actually from everyone who was there," said Doug Sarti.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say to anyone who was there, if they develop any symptoms or have a positive test to let us know and to make sure to take care of themselves and isolate."

CBC has reached out to Interior Health to confirm numbers. Competitors will have returned to their hometowns by now and could have possibly brought the virus with them.

The bonspiel ran from Jan. 4 to 9 at the Kamloops Curling Club, but only after organizers received an exemption from COVID-19 provincial health orders to run the event. It was originally scheduled for December but postponed.

Eight women's teams and 12 men's teams took part, while spectators were barred from attending.

Sarti said organizers had numerous safety measures in place, including mandatory vaccination, masking and physical distancing requirements.

Players, volunteers and media were restricted to their own zones and one-way travel was implemented in and out of the club.

He said players were asked to stay sequestered in their hotel rooms and advised to order takeout food instead of going to restaurants.