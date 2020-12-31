B.C. announces 683 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths in final update of 2020

B.C. health officials announced 683 new cases in the province and eight new deaths in what was noted to be the 160th COVID-19 update of 2020.

There are currently 7,803 active cases in the province, with 374 in hospital and 76 in intensive care.

A total of 901 people in B.C. lost their lives to COVID-19 in the year 2020.

In a last-minute teleconference on Wednesday, Dix and Henry ordered restaurants, bars and retail locations to stop selling alcohol at 8 p.m. PT on New Year's Eve, in a bid to prevent a surge in cases in the new year.

Current restrictions on social gatherings and events are in effect until Jan. 8, meaning rules must be followed on New Year's Eve.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths.

The next update from the province is scheduled for Jan. 4.