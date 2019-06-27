B.C. couple loses everything they own in moving truck theft

A couple in the midst of relocating to Winnipeg from Langley has lost nearly everything they own after a moving truck packed with their belongings was stolen.

Abbotsford police say the truck was snatched at some point between Friday and Saturday from a hotel parking lot on Mt. Lehman Road.

It was recovered in Surrey in the Fraser Heights Secondary School parking lot on Saturday morning, but it was completely empty.

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford police said the estimated value of the belongings is $100,000.

A red Taotao scooter is among the stolen belongings. Police estimate the value of the stolen goods at $100,000, and many of the items had high sentimental value. (Abbotsford Police)

"A lot of the items have sentimental value," said Bird. "Their photo albums, a mounted eagle that had been passed down through generations, books that they won't be able to replace. And so this is really devastating for this couple."

The truck is a U-Haul with Arizona licence plate AJ32495 and would have travelled from Abbotsford to Surrey either late Friday night, or early Saturday.

A stuffed eagle that had been passed down through the family is one of the items stolen in the heist. (Abbotsford Police)

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.