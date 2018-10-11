B.C. couple gives birth to alien creature — in viral maternity photo shoot

With soft lighting and dreamy gazes, traditional maternity photo shoots depict a couple's love for one another and their precious baby's impending arrival.

Nanaimo's Todd and Nicole Cameron are not like other couples.

"I'm basically 37 weeks pregnant roughly, not feeling the most attractive [and I'm] bloated and puffy and uncomfortable," Nicole said.

"When Todd had brought up maternity pictures, and I said, 'You know, I don't feel the best for all those pretty, glamourous shots.' Power to the people that can pull it off, but I wasn't feeling it."

Luckily Todd had something else in mind. He had found a model of the alien that bursts out of the chest of Officer Kane in the iconic 1979 Ridley Scott film Alien at a garage sale ("for $15!").

"I knew that Nicole wasn't really into traditional maternity shots. We put our heads together and what we came up with was funny, grotesque, and seems to be quite popular with the internet."

The series of photos, shot by local photographer Li Carter at McNabs Corn Maze and pumpkin patch south of Nanaimo, turned out to be a viral sensation.

Todd's Facebook post had been shared over 250,000 times and he's fielding calls from U.S. television: The Today Show on NBC and Inside Edition on CBS.

"Just to know there's a little more laughter this week because of Nicole and I, our love and our story, and compatibility is pretty special," Todd said.

A Halloween love story

The couple have always loved movies and elaborate costumed theatrics. Fitting then that they met on Halloween five years ago.

Todd, who was working at a karaoke bar in Nanaimo, dressed as Ace Venture, Pet Detective, described the moment he met Nicole.

"I was hosting my show and in walked, bled, limped this amazing zombie that had blood gushing out of her neck … She was just perfect."

Nicole, working with a friend who had been trained in movie makeup, had spent hours creating her costume. She said she was determined to stay in character all night.

"Todd had tapped me on my shoulder and I turned around and spat blood out at him. I didn't actually talk to him. He kept on saying, what's your name? Can I get a picture of you?" she said, laughing.

"And I just didn't talk. I just kind of moaned … and walked away. "

"Classic story," Todd quipped.

The couple met during Halloween 2013. (Todd Cameron/Facebook)

The two finally ended up connecting after Nicole was tagged in a photograph on Facebook.

"He didn't know who I was until months later ... then we started talking."

The couple's baby is due on Oct. 17 and they hope he or she will share their love of Halloween.

"Both Todd and I encourage dress up and fun and cosplay. I can't see this baby not having an imagination like us," Nicole said.

Nanaimo's Todd and Nicole Cameron describe how their love of Halloween and dressing up inspired their viral shoot. 11:54

With files from On the Coast