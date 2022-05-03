Corrections officer shot dead last year in case of mistaken identity linked to B.C.'s gang war: police

Police say an off-duty corrections officer who was gunned down in a Walmart parking lot in Delta, B.C., was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

The Delta Police Department says investigators believe Bikramdeep Randhawa was shot because his killers thought he was part of the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police also say they are confident they have identified the suspects involved in the homicide.

Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu says it's a tragedy to see an innocent person caught up in such senseless violence.

Police say they are publicly relaying to Randhawa's family and B.C. Corrections Services that their investigation of the man's death is a priority.

The 29-year-old man was gunned down in his vehicle in the store parking lot in May of last year in what police have said showed a "shocking" disregard for public safety.