B.C. Coroners Service launches inquest into 2015 shooting of Site C activist
James McIntyre was wearing a mask and wielding a knife when police shot and killed him
The B.C. Coroners Service is launching a public inquest into the death of James Daniel McIntyre — five years after he was shot and killed by Dawson Creek RCMP in the northeastern city.
The deadly altercation happened near the Stonebridge Hotel on the evening of July 16, 2015.
Two officers were dispatched to the location, following reports of a disturbance at a Site C open house, when they encountered McIntyre in the parking lot.
The 48-year-old was wearing a hoodie and mask and carrying a knife.
A confrontation ensued, with officers reportedly telling McIntyre to drop the weapon, before one eventually pulled the trigger.
An Independent Investigations Office (IIO) report into the incident cleared the officer of any wrong doing, saying police acted appropriately in the face of a 'real and imminent' threat.
Family members, though, painted a different picture — recalling McIntyre as a gentle introvert. One family member told CBC his cousin was concerned about the impact the massive Site C hydroelectric dam in northeastern B.C. will have on local First Nations and landowners. The project is currently under construction.
Online hacktivist group Anonymous, meanwhile, claimed McIntyre as one of their members. McIntyre was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, one of the group's symbols, when he was killed, and carrying two knives.
The current inquiry, slated for Sept. 28 in Dawson Creek, is required because McIntyre died while being detained by police.
In a statement, the bureau writes that its objective is not to find-fault, but rather "determine the facts" surrounding McIntrye's death and "make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances."
