B.C. coroner investigating death of Delta girl

The B.C. Coroners Service confirms it is investigating the death of a young girl in Delta on Wednesday while local police say there is no criminal investigation.

The age of the girl has not been released and officials are releasing few details.

Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson said the "fact-finding investigation will look to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means."

A spokesperson for WorkSafeBC said it has little information about the incident yet but the agency is "actively" looking into it.