B.C. confirms another 53 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,066

Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C., bringing the province's total to 1,066 so far. A total of 25 people have died of the disease in the province, with one new death recorded Wednesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are now 142 patients in hospital, including 67 in critical care. A total of 606 people have recovered from their illness.

Outbreaks have now been identified at a total of 21 long-term care homes in B.C., with two new facilities added to the list on Wednesday. The majority of those outbreaks are small — often with just one case — but the ones at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver and Haro Park Centre in Vancouver continue to be a source of concern.

"This is a very challenging time for us. It's hard to know how things are going to go. Without a doubt, we will get through this," Henry said.

"We do have a few more weeks to go."

She once again urged British Columbians to keep up their physical distancing, staying at home whenever possible and keeping a two-metre distance from others when outside the home.

If people can commit to doing that much now, Henry said, the coming months will be easier.

She also encouraged people to keep up their social connections, and said she sees things every day that make her smile, like the 7 p.m. cheers for health-care workers, virtual kindergarten classes, late-night gaming sessions among teenagers, flour mills working around the clock to support the new enthusiasm for bread baking, people leaving flowers and groceries for their neighbours and businesses offering support.

"We will get through this. We will get through this together," Henry said.

She once again defended B.C.'s strategy for testing potential COVID-19 patients, saying the province has "dramatically increased our testing capacity," with a strong focus of vulnerable populations, community outbreaks, long-term care homes and health-care workers.

Henry said B.C.'s testing rate is one of the highest in the world.

"We're up there with South Korea and Quebec. It's not like we're not testing. Our strategy has changed to where it makes the most difference," she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. currently has 4,192 acute care beds in hospitals available to COVID-19 patients, which he credits to the cancellation of non-urgent elective surgeries.

Dix took a hard line Wednesday on travellers returning to British Columbian from abroad, reminding them that a 14-day quarantine is not optional — it is the law.

"It would be a real betrayal to your community not to follow those rules," he said. "Everybody who comes home has to understand that."

