B.C. confirms 121 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Friday afternoon and urged people to maintain a balance between fun and caution this long weekend.

There have been a total of 6,162 cases of COVID-19 in the province and 211 deaths across the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials say there has been one new assisted-living facility outbreak at KinVillage in the Fraser Health Region but no new community outbreaks.

They are warning people to stay safe in small groups as they enjoy outdoor activities and the Canucks game on Friday night.

The province said there are 31 people in hospital with the virus and 12 of them are in intensive care. Others infected with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There are 1,233 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,792 people are being monitored by public health due to an exposure to known cases.

So far, 4,706 people who tested positive have recovered according to health officials.

The Fraser Health Region has the highest number of total cases at 3,201 followed by the Vancouver Coastal Health Region with 2,077 cases.

The Interior Health Region has 451 cases, Island Health Region has 180 and the Northern Health Region, 174 cases. Seventy-nine cases involve people who live outside of Canada.

More to come.