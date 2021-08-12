B.C. community of Logan Lake ordered to evacuate because of wildfire

The entire southern Interior community of Logan Lake, B.C., has been ordered to evacuate because of an approaching wildfire.

The district, which is home to about 2,000 people, was placed on evacuation order Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PT as the Tremont Creek fire rapidly spread.

Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said the blaze saw an increase in activity overnight, and she spent most of the day in the community's fire hall waiting to see if an evacuation would be necessary.

"We've been sitting on the edge of our seats all day because we've been waiting for the call to come," Smith told CBC News.

She added that there's a lot of smoke in the air, as well as some falling ash, as the wind and heat continue to feed the fire.

"It's looking no so great for us at the moment," Smith said.

Logan Lake evacuees have been told there is no accommodation available in either Merritt or Kamloops, cities that have seen a big influx of wildfire evacuees in recent weeks, but a reception centre has been set up in Chilliwack.

The Tremont Creek wildfire was last estimated to cover 364 square kilometres. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire has been burning since July 12, and has prompted a number of other evacuation orders and alerts in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. There are currently 97 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment trying to get the blaze under control.