B.C. Civil Liberties Association calls for changes to how complaints against municipal police are handled

But The BC Civil Liberties Association says it believes an independent body should be created to review and investigate complaints instead.

The association's statement comes as a legislative-assembly-appointed special committee convenes for a regular audit, conducted once every six years, of the police complaint commission process.

And it's seeking input from the public.

Josh Patterson, the executive director of the BC Civil Liberties Association, will be speaking to the committee in June.

"We constantly hear concerns from folks who are considering filing a complaint against the police but don't want to because they're afraid they won't get a fair shake because they know it will be other officers who are investigating those complaints," Patterson told On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

How the complaint system works

A person filing a complaint about the way a police officer has conducted themselves or failed to meet the standards expected of the police can file it at the police station or directly to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

The police department involved, or in some cases another police department, will be assigned to investigate. If the person who filed the complaint is unsatisfied with the outcome, the police complaint commissioner may review the investigation.

The BC Civil Liberties Association thinks the system could be improved.

"We think it makes a lot more sense for an independent body that's not part of the police to do those investigations," said Patterson.

He says an independent investigative body could work, because the investigations are not about criminal behaviour but about whether or not municipal police committed misconduct against the rules and laws that govern how police are supposed to treat civilians.

Regular scheduled audit

The chair of the special committee, Rachna Singh, NDP MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers, says once the review of the complaint process is complete, the committee will make recommendations based on the public's submissions.

"We want to hear if the police complaint process is efficient, effective and accessible. And if there are any aspects of the police complaints process that could be improved," Singh said.

Singh said the committee will review submissions to gauge any need for an independent body to investigate filed complaints.

"This is something we'll definitely look into and try to find out."

The public can make submissions on the B.C. government's website until June 28.

With files by On the Coast.