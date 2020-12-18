The RCMP say they have served tickets totalling $18,400 to representatives from three places of worship in British Columbia's Fraser Valley for violating public health orders.

The Mounties said in a news release that the churches were hosting in-person gatherings contrary to provincial orders intended to protect people from COVID-19. On the Sunday mornings of Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, officers in Chilliwack, B.C., responded to reports of people gathering at three separate churches contrary to the health orders.

The RCMP say officers investigated the complaints and worked to attain compliance from the congregations through education and enforcement of the health regulations.

Police say they worked closely with provincial and regional health officials, as well as the BC Prosecution Service.

On Thursday, police say they charged representatives of the congregations with eight counts of failure to comply with an order of a health officer, including the fines.