Nick Taylor's dramatic Canadian Open win huge moment for B.C. golf, says former club president

Golf fans across Canada celebrated Sunday when Nick Taylor made a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt to seal the victory at the RBC Canadian Open, making him the first Canadian in 69 years to win the men's national open.

Nowhere were the cheers louder than in Taylor's hometown of Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Phil Dodd, the former president of the Ledgeview Golf Club, said Taylor's win on Canadian soil was a "huge moment" for the golf community in Abbotsford, located 70 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Dodd celebrated more than most. As a youngster, Taylor honed his skills at Ledgeview. Dodd is also the 35-year-old golfer's father-in-law.

"Nick is first and foremost a family man and such a level-headed responsible guy that he's on the road, and he's grinding away ... It's just awesome," Dodd told Early Edition host Stephen Quinn on Monday morning.

WATCH | Nick Taylor makes 72-foot eagle putt to win RBC Canadian Open:

Nick Taylor makes 72-foot eagle putt to win RBC Canadian Open Duration 2:26 Taylor nailed the longest putt of his career to clinch the tournament on the fourth playoff hole.

Dodd described Taylor's win as the culmination of years of hard work starting as a junior at Ledgeview. As an up-and-coming golfer, he won the 2006 Canadian Junior and 2007 Canadian Amateur Championship.

"Really all that was left was the Canadian Open. He polished that off yesterday," Dodd said.

"He's always had a professional approach, even as an amateur. He was just so so level-headed and focused on his play."

Taylor's ties to Abbotsford showed up in a memorable way at the Canadian Open.

Golfer Adam Hadwin, also from Abbotsford and a close friend of Taylor's, rushed the green with a bottle of champagne in hand after the winning putt — only to be tackled by an unknowing security guard.

WATCH | Adam Hadwin gets tackled by security while celebrating Nick Taylor's historic win:

Golfer Adam Hadwin gets tackled by security while celebrating Nick Taylor's historic win Duration 0:15 PGA Tour member Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., was tackled by security while trying to celebrate Nick Taylor's historic victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

Conquering a 'diabolical' green

Also celebrating the win was golf coach Gareth Raflewski, who had been working with Taylor on his short game.

He described Taylor's 72-foot putt as "off the charts."

Tied at 17-under, Taylor duelled with England's Tommy Fleetwood over four playoff holes. They matched each other with birdies and pars, playing the 18th hole twice before each making a par on the ninth.

And so off they went back to the 18th. Fleetwood's tee shot landed in a bunker, but Taylor's settled on the first cut.

It allowed the Canadian to attack the green, and he did, leaving himself a long eagle putt on a tricky green at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club that Raflewski described as "diabolical."

In that situation, many golfers would focus on getting the ball close to the hole to avoid a three-putt, Raflewski said. Instead, Taylor made the putt.

"He got all the calculations right and a bit of lady luck on his side there, knocking it in was ... nice to see," Raflewski said.

Raflewski said he has worked with Taylor on "eye training" so he can better visualize putting lines as well as establishing a strong putting routine.

Taylor also has some qualities that can't be taught, Raflewski said.

"He's not afraid of the big moment," he said. "He seems to be built for it."

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.