B.C. care aides, lab assistants, health facility cleaners ratify new labour deal
New 3-year contract will see wages increase by 3.24 per cent in the first year, 5.5 per cent in the second
Unions representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff have signed off on a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C.
The B.C. government says in a statement the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 60,000 people delivering health services throughout the province, has ratified a new contract.
It says the nine-union association is led by the Hospital Employees' Union, which represents about 93 per cent of the health workers covered by the agreement.
Other workers in the unit include health records clerks, dietary staff, nursing unit assistants and trade and maintenance workers. A tentative deal was announced earlier in September.
Wage increases
The new three-year contract will see wages increase by 3.24 per cent in the first year, 5.5 per cent in the second and two per cent in the third.
Additionally, the first year will see a flat 25-cent hourly pay increase, and the next two years could see cost-of-living adjustments to a maximum 6.75 per cent and three per cent, respectively.
Other parts of the deal include advancing anti-racism initiatives with an Indigenous focus, preserving flexibility and working together on recruitment and retention strategies.
"These negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone," the government said in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?